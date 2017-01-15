Plum scores 34, No. 8 Washington beats No. 19 Arizona State

Huskies Logo

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Kelsey Plum snapped out of an off shooting night to score 15 points in the fourth quarter and No. 8 Washington pulled away to beat No. 19 Arizona State 65-54 on Sunday night.



Plum, the nation's leading scorer at 31 points per game, finished with 34 to propel the Huskies (18-2, 6-1 Pac-12) to a road sweep of the Arizona schools and keep them alone in first place in the conference standings.



Reili Richardson scored 11 points for the Sun Devils (13-4, 4-2).



Plum made all six of her fourth-quarter shots and scored eight points in a 10-Washington run that made it 61-50 with 2:22 to play.



The senior guard moved from 11th into seventh on the women's basketball career scoring list with 3,041 points.

