Plum, Osahor, lead No. 11 Washington past Colorado 79-46

SEATTLE (AP) - Kelsey Plum continued her march toward the all-time career scoring mark with 25 points and Chantel Osahor had 24 points and 20 rebounds to pace No. 11 Washington past Colorado 79-46 in a Pac-12 game on Thursday night.



Plum, who entered with a nation-best 30.9 average, pushed her career total to 3,340, second in NCAA Division I history behind Jackie Stiles, who scored 3,393 points at Southwest Missouri State from 1998-2001.



Osahor, who entered as the nation's leading rebounder, had a double-double in the first half with 19 points and 10 rebounds, including five offensive.



Washington (26-4, 14-3) led 20-18 after one quarter, but extended the margin to 38-27 at the half. The Huskies pushed the lead to 59-39 after three quarters and then scored the first 10 points of the final period.



Haley Smith had 16 points for Colorado (15-13, 5-12), which lost to Washington 79-75 at home on Feb. 5.

