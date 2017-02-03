Plum, Osahor dominate, No. 10 Washington crushes Utah 82-53

UW-Huskies-Logo-1 (Photo: KING)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Kelsey Plum scored 24 points and handed out eight assists as No. 10 Washington rolled over Utah 82-53 on Friday night.



The Huskies (21-3, 9-2 Pac-12) put the game away in the second quarter with a 21-10 period as they rode the elite duo of Plum and Chantel Osahor.



Utah (14-8, 3-8) had no answer for the nation's leading rebounder in Osahor, who flat-out dominated the paint and had a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds) at halftime. She finished with 19 points and 20 rebounds.



While Osahor controlled the paint, Plum, the nation's leading scorer, continued to own the perimeter. She knocked down 7 of 12 shots in the first half and sparked a 17-2 second-quarter run that buried the Utes.



Utah shot just 22.2 percent from the field in the second quarter.



Megan Jacobs led the Utes with 14 points, but Utah never made a run in the second half.

Copyright 2017 KING