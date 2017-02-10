KING
Plum leads No. 10 Washington past Arizona 91-55

Associated Press , KING 10:46 PM. PST February 10, 2017

SEATTLE (AP) - Kelsey Plum had 22 points and seven assists, helping No. 10 Washington rout Arizona 91-55 on Friday.

Plum, who was averaging 30.9 points coming into the night, was 6 for 12 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line. She also had five rebounds.


The Huskies (22-3, 11-2 Pac-12) had four players score in double figures in their third straight win since a 72-68 loss to Stanford. Chantel Osahor had 14 points, and Natalie Romeo and freshman Aarion McDonald each finished with 13.

LaBrittney Jones led Arizona with 18 points on 7 of 17 shooting.

 

