Plum leads No. 10 Washington past Arizona 91-55

UW-Huskies-Logo-1 (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE (AP) - Kelsey Plum had 22 points and seven assists, helping No. 10 Washington rout Arizona 91-55 on Friday.



Plum, who was averaging 30.9 points coming into the night, was 6 for 12 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line. She also had five rebounds.

Arizona hits their first three of the game, but Kelsey Plum answers with her 90th of the season! #GoDawgs https://t.co/WdMvh9wg3r — Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) February 11, 2017



The Huskies (22-3, 11-2 Pac-12) had four players score in double figures in their third straight win since a 72-68 loss to Stanford. Chantel Osahor had 14 points, and Natalie Romeo and freshman Aarion McDonald each finished with 13.



LaBrittney Jones led Arizona with 18 points on 7 of 17 shooting.

Copyright 2017 KING