Plum breaks NCAA scoring mark as Washington beats Utah 84-77

Huskies guard Kelsey Plum

SEATTLE (AP) - Kelsey Plum surpassed Jackie Stiles to become the NCAA's all-time scoring leader with a career-best 57 points in the final regular season game of her career, leading No. 11 Washington past Utah 84-77 on Saturday.

With this basket, Kelsey Plum is the new all-time scoring leader in women's college basketball. #PlumsPursuit https://t.co/FIxQjwUg4g — Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) February 25, 2017



Plum hit 19 of 28 shots and was 13 of 16 at the free-throw line, surpassing Stiles' mark of 3,393 points midway through the fourth quarter. Plum tied the mark with a hesitation drive and scoop over the outstretched arm of Utah center Emily Potter with 4:57 left in the game. After a Utah basket and a timeout, Plum hit a runner from just outside the lane with 4:06 remaining to move past Stiles on the all-time list. Plum now has 3,397 career points.



The expectation was Plum would likely break the record next week during the Pac-12 tournament. Instead she gave a memorable exclamation to her career at Washington, setting school and Pac-12 single game records as well. She fell three points shy of the NCAA single-game scoring record.

Kelsey Plum checks out of the ball game as the new all-time NCAA scoring leader. #PlumsPursuit pic.twitter.com/jWbeIv1aCe — Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) February 25, 2017

