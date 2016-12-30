UW legend's parents ready for national semifinal game

The University of Washington Huskies are just a day away from one of the biggest games in the history of their football program. The team is set to take the field in the Peach Bowl against the University of Alabama. The Huskies come in as big underdogs against a team that won the National Championship just one year ago.

Mae Milloy-Burch and her husband Michael are mom and stepdad to University of Washington legend Lawyer Milloy. Mae and Michael are very excited for the big game.

“Only thing I want to tell you is, ‘We gonna do this. We gonna make peaches and cream out of them ‘Bama and we’re going to send them right back on to their mama,” Mae Milloy said with a good laugh. “Just remember that you put your cleats and pads on just like the Bama players put their cleats and pads on. Come out there and just do your best.”

“Make it happen, that’s what I’m believing they going to do, they going to make it happen,” Michael Burch said.

“You can make a change out there. Each one of y’all. If you just do your job. Coaches, do your job, do your best. Offense, come on now, we can do this. And then Special Teams, I want a touchdown from Special Teams. Let’s go,” Mae said smiling. “Who let the dawgs out. Where my dawgs at?”

Milloy’s son played football at the University of Washington from 1993 to 1995. Following his time with the Huskies, he played in the NFL from 1996 to 2010. Milloy was a four-time Pro-Bowler and a Super Bowl 36 Champion.

Lawyer will be in Atlanta when the Huskies play on Saturday against Alabama in the national semi-finals at noon.

