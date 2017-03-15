Obama's filled out his brackets, and UW fans will like this

President Barack Obama walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House prior to his departure May 2, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama has revealed his brackets for both the men's and women's NCAA Division I tournaments, and Obama is picking the University of Washington women to make their second consecutive appearance in the Final Four.

Obama has Washington dispatching Montana State, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Notre Dame to reach Dallas. But he has the Dawgs losing to the more well-known Huskies from Connecticut in the semifinals. UConn -- winner of an NCAA record 107 games and counting -- is far and away the favorite to win its fifth consecutive national title. Obama agrees and has UConn beating Notre Dame in the final.

The UW Huskies made their first Final Four trip last season, losing to Syracuse in the semifinals.

In the spirit of good sportsmanship & good citizenship, here are @barackobama's picks for #MarchMadness 2017: https://t.co/wRuCz6LBvc pic.twitter.com/UrZkpbkZHi — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) March 15, 2017

On the men's side, Obama does not have as high hopes for Gonzaga. The he has the No. 1 seed in the West bracket losing in the Sweet 16 to Notre Dame. He's picked Duke, Arizona, Kansas, and North Carolina to reach the Final Four, with North Carolina beating Duke in an all-ACC matchup.

When he was President, Obama's bracket reveal became an event televised on ESPN. What about President Donald Trump? The Washington Post reports ESPN reached out to The White House to see if Trump would continue the relatively new tradition. Trump declined.

