No. 3 UCLA muzzles Huskies 98-66 to go 15-1 at home

March 1, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington Huskies guard Carlos Johnson (23) moves to the basket against UCLA Bruins center Thomas Welsh (40) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Bryce Alford scored 29 points and No. 3 UCLA routed Washington 98-66 on Wednesday night for its eighth straight win despite losing starter TJ Leaf to injury.



Lonzo Ball added 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Bruins (27-3, 14-3 Pac-12), who improved to 15-1 at home. They completed a season sweep of Washington after winning by 41 points on the road last month.



Leaf twisted his left ankle 5 minutes into the game and didn't return, but that didn't hurt the Bruins. They led by 21 points at halftime and extended the lead to 42 in the second half.



Noah Dickerson tied his career high with 23 points for the Huskies (9-20, 2-15). They have lost 11 in a row and 13 of 14. Their 20 turnovers led to 34 points by the Bruins.

