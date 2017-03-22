Nathan Hale's Porter taking fresh look at college pick, but UW still on list

Michael Porter, Jr. (Credit: KING)

SEATTLE -- Michael Porter Jr., the basketball phenom from Seattle's Nathan Hale High School who is considered the top recruit in the nation, says he's taking a fresh look at where he wants to play college ball after the University of Washington fired head coach Lorenzo Romar. But Porter says UW is still on the list.

"Right now I'm just going to take my time. I don't know what I'm going to do from here," Porter said Wednesday. "I have no idea. I'm just talking with my family and just keep it in the family for now."

Porter's decision to become a Husky was put in flux after the school fired head coach Lorenzo Romar last week.

Porter's father, Michael Sr., was an assistant on Romar's staff after being hired away from Missouri. Michael Jr. and his brother, Jontay, ended up at Nathan Hale and both later committed to Washington.

But since Romar was let go, Jontay has already said he's reopening his recruitment.



"(Jontay) committed to the University of Washington before I did and he committed based off of coach Romar and his relationship with him. So when coach Romar was let go, it was an easy decision for Jontay to decommit," said Porter.

Until now, Michael has not said what he would do.

"I want to be able to start over and look at all these schools and look at the pros and cons of each one and make a decision from there," said Porter.

There are rumors Michael Sr. may be hired as an assistant at Missouri on the men's team. Neither Michael Sr. nor Missouri have confirmed he is being hired.

Led by Porter, Nathan Hale completed a perfect season on the way to the state 3A boys basketball title.

Copyright 2017 KING