Nathan Hale's Porter named Player of Year, but will he stick with Huskies?

Michael Porter Jr. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE -- Basketball phenom Michael Porter Jr. from Seattle's Nathan Hale High School was named the winner of the of the Naismith Player of the Year Monday. His head coach, Brandon Roy, was named Coach of the Year. But overshadowing the news is whether Porter's future remains in Seattle.

Porter averaged 34.8 points and 13.8 rebounds this past season and is widely considered the top college recruit in the nation.

This was Roy's first season as a head coach, leading Nathan Hale to a perfect 29-0 record and the state 3A championship. Roy is a Seattle native who also played for the University of Washington.

Michael Jr. and his brother, Jontay, ended up at Nathan Hale after their father, Michael Porter Sr., was hired away from the University of Missouri's women's basketball program to be an assistant on Lorenzo Romar's staff at the University of Washington. Michael and Jontay committed to attend Washington.

Romar was fired last Wednesday after a 9-22 season. Mike Hopkins, an assistant at Syracuse, has been hired to replace him.

The firing could cost UW the Porter brothers. Michael Sr. reportedly may be hired as an assistant at Missouri on the men's team. His sons could potentially follow him back there.

Michael Jr's Twitter bio used to indicate he was a Washington commit, according to USA TODAY High School Sports. But he deleted that after Romar's firing. Jontay announced Friday he will reopen his recruitment.



