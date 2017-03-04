KING
McLaughlin scores 22 as USC beats Washington

Associated Press , KING 8:19 PM. PST March 04, 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jordan McLaughlin had 22 points and nine assists and Chimezie Metu added 17 points as Southern California held off Washington 74-58 on Saturday.

With the victory, Southern Cal (23-8, 10-8) finished its regular season in a tie for fifth place with California in the Pac-12 standings.

The Trojans outshot the Huskies 59 to 42 percent and outscored them 44-20 in the paint to win their second straight after four consecutive losses.

Washington (9-21, 2-16) lost its 12th in a row, and finished the regular season in 11th place in the conference.

Noah Dickerson had a career-high 27 points and eight rebounds to lead the Huskies. Matisse Thybulle added 19 points for Washington.


The Huskies played without star freshman point guard and leading scorer Markelle Fultz, who sat out for the fifth time in seven games with a sore right knee.

 

