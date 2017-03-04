McLaughlin scores 22 as USC beats Washington

Lorenzo Romar (Photo: KING)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jordan McLaughlin had 22 points and nine assists and Chimezie Metu added 17 points as Southern California held off Washington 74-58 on Saturday.



With the victory, Southern Cal (23-8, 10-8) finished its regular season in a tie for fifth place with California in the Pac-12 standings.



The Trojans outshot the Huskies 59 to 42 percent and outscored them 44-20 in the paint to win their second straight after four consecutive losses.



Washington (9-21, 2-16) lost its 12th in a row, and finished the regular season in 11th place in the conference.



Noah Dickerson had a career-high 27 points and eight rebounds to lead the Huskies. Matisse Thybulle added 19 points for Washington.

Dickerson with the nifty shot to put UW up 31-26 with 4:28 left in the 1H, he now has 15 https://t.co/cG13Yza6iT — UW Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) March 5, 2017



The Huskies played without star freshman point guard and leading scorer Markelle Fultz, who sat out for the fifth time in seven games with a sore right knee.

