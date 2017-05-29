Husky women's softball heads to College World Series

University of Washington women's softball left for Oklahoma City Monday to compete in the Women's College World Series. (Photo: KING)

Sporting purple shirts, smiles and caps that read "OKC Bound," the Husky women's softball team boarded a bus Monday, and headed to the airport.

Their ultimate destination: Oklahoma City, where Washington will play Oregon in the opening round of the Women's College World Series. and for a bit of Pacific Northwest bragging rights.

"We're battle tested and ready to go," said head coach Heather Tarr.

The winner of the Oregon-Washington game will play the winner of the Oklahoma-Baylor game on Saturday.

UW outfielder Casey Stangel. (Photo: KING)

"It's an amazing feeling," said outfielder Casey Stangel.

Stangel and infielder Alia Aguilar are the two seniors on the young Husky team. It's the Husky women's first trip to the world series since 2013.

Sixth seed Washington won the privilege after defeating Utah 2-1 at Husky Stadium Sunday.

As she looked ahead to Thursday night's tournament game, Stangel shook her head a little as she tried to take it all in.

"I'm expecting it be like a dream that you're not asleep during," she said.

