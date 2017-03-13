Husky women take No. 3 seed in NCAA tournament

SEATTLE – University of Washington women’s basketball claimed the No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, and will take on Montana State the opening round.
The Huskies (27-5) will host their first game in Seattle against the No. 14 seed, the Bobcats (25-6).
Gonzaga also made it into the tournament in the Oklahoma City bracket, winning the No. 11 seed against Oklahoma (6).
If UW and Gonzaga both win their first match-ups, they would face each other in the second round.
