Husky women take No. 3 seed in NCAA tournament

KING 4:44 PM. PDT March 13, 2017

SEATTLE – University of Washington women’s basketball claimed the No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, and will take on Montana State the opening round.

The Huskies (27-5) will host their first game in Seattle against the No. 14 seed, the Bobcats (25-6).

Gonzaga also made it into the tournament in the Oklahoma City bracket, winning the No. 11 seed against Oklahoma (6).

If UW and Gonzaga both win their first match-ups, they would face each other in the second round.

