Husky women take No. 3 seed in NCAA tournament

Washington Huskies guard Kelsey Plum (10) dribbles the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Cornelia Fondren (11) during the third quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Photo: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas J. Russo, Custom)

SEATTLE – University of Washington women’s basketball claimed the No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, and will take on Montana State the opening round.

The Huskies (27-5) will host their first game in Seattle against the No. 14 seed, the Bobcats (25-6).

Gonzaga also made it into the tournament in the Oklahoma City bracket, winning the No. 11 seed against Oklahoma (6).

If UW and Gonzaga both win their first match-ups, they would face each other in the second round.

