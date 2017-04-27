Huskies WR Ross goes No. 9 overall to Bengals

Sep 10, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver John Ross (1) catches a 9-yard touchdown pass against the Idaho Vandals during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. UW won 59-14. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jennifer Buchanan, Jennifer Buchanan)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Bengals made an unexpected move with the ninth pick in the NFL draft, taking speedy John Ross from Washington to try to improve a passing game that struggled last season.



Cincinnati passed over highly-rated defensive players to take Ross. The last time the Bengals took a receiver with their first pick was 2011, when they got A.J. Green with the fourth selection.



The Bengals took receiver Tyler Boyd with their second pick last season. The offense crumbled after Green severely pulled a hamstring. Brandon LaFell returns after finishing second to Green in catches and yards.



The Cleveland Browns started Thursday night's first round selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. The Bears traded up to pick UNC quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and the 49ers took Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas at No. 3.

