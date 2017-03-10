Huskies star freshman Markelle Fultz declares for draft

Jan 12, 2017; Berkeley, CA, USA; Washington Huskies guard Markelle Fultz (20) shoots from the free throw line during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto)

SEATTLE - Washington freshman guard Markelle Fultz has declared for the NBA draft, where he is expected to be among the top five picks.



Fultz made the expected decision on Friday, ending a rocky season with the Huskies in which he led the Pac-12 Conference in scoring but missed six games because of a knee injury. He watched his team finish 2-16 in conference play.



Fultz was a star when he was on the floor, displaying a mix of skills never before seen at that level at Washington. He averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game and would have been in the discussion for conference player of the year if the Huskies had a better record. Fultz is likely to be the highest drafted player ever to come out of Washington.

Copyright 2017 KING