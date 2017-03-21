KING
Huskies' Jones declares he'll play this season after Achilles surgery

Travis Pittman , KING 11:53 AM. PDT March 21, 2017

SEATTLE -- Washington Huskies cornerback Sidney Jones, who tore his Achilles during his workout for NFL scouts during UW's pro day, says he's undergone successful surgery and will be playing again this season.

"Surgery was great," Jones tweeted. "The doctor said that I will for sure be playing this upcoming season. #DontCountMeOut

ESPN's Adam Schefter says Jones is expected to be running again by July.

Jones was a consensus first-round pick before his injury on March 12 during the final drill of the day. It remains to be seen if teams will be scared off by the injury or still pick him early.

