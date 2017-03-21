Huskies' Jones declares he'll play this season after Achilles surgery

SEATTLE -- Washington Huskies cornerback Sidney Jones, who tore his Achilles during his workout for NFL scouts during UW's pro day, says he's undergone successful surgery and will be playing again this season.
"Surgery was great," Jones tweeted. "The doctor said that I will for sure be playing this upcoming season. #DontCountMeOut
Surgery was great ✊🏾— Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) March 21, 2017
The doctor said that I will for sure be playing this upcoming season 😎 #DontCountMeOut 💯
ESPN's Adam Schefter says Jones is expected to be running again by July.
Jones was a consensus first-round pick before his injury on March 12 during the final drill of the day. It remains to be seen if teams will be scared off by the injury or still pick him early.
Washington CB Sidney Jones, consensus first-round NFL draft prospect, leaves pro day on a cart after suffering apparent left leg injury. pic.twitter.com/t0DPc70tAL— Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) March 11, 2017
