Huskies hire Jody Wynn as women's basketball coach

Jody Wynn as head coach of Long Beach State women's basketball. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports, Kyle Terada)

The University of Washington announced Jody Wynn as its new head women's basketball coach Friday, replacing Mike Neighbors who left for Arkansas earlier this month.

Wynn has spent the last eight seasons as head coach at Long Beach State. She led the 49ers to three consecutive 20-win seasons and the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance this past season. Long Beach State almost became the first No. 15 seed to beat a No. 2 seed in the first round of the women's tournament, falling to Oregon State 56-55.

Washington is coming off its third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance which included a trip to the Final Four in 2016. But it will be without NCAA all-time leading scorer Kelsey Plum. She is a senior and was just drafted No. 1 overall by San Antonio of the WNBA.

