Huskies fire Lorenzo Romar

The Huskies announce they have fired long-time men's basketball coach Lorenzo Romar. Director of Athletics Jennfier Cohen thought it was time to make a change. Here's a statement from Cohen:

"After evaluating our men's basketball program, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary," Cohen said. "Today is particularly difficult because Coach Romar is such a beloved member of our University community. I want to thank Lorenzo and his family for 15 years of dedicated service and sacrifice to our University."

Romar spent the past 15 seasons with a record of 298-196. A search for a new head coach will begin immediatley, according to the university.

