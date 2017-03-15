KING
Huskies fire Lorenzo Romar

Associated Press , KING 3:44 PM. PDT March 15, 2017

The Huskies announce they have fired long-time men's basketball coach Lorenzo Romar.  Director of Athletics Jennfier Cohen thought it was time to make a change.  Here's a statement from Cohen:

"After evaluating our men's basketball program, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary," Cohen said. "Today is particularly difficult because Coach Romar is such a beloved member of our University community. I want to thank Lorenzo and his family for 15 years of dedicated service and sacrifice to our University."

Romar spent the past 15 seasons with a record of 298-196.  A search for a new head coach will begin immediatley, according to the university.

