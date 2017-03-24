Huskies fall to Mississippi State in 75-64 loss

Washington Huskies guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives to the basket in front of Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs guard Jazzmun Holmes (10) during the first quarter. Credit: Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark D. Smith, Mark D. Smith)

OKLAHOMA CITY - Mississippi State defeated Washington 75-64 on Friday night to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time.



Teaira McCowan scored 20 of her career-high 26 points in the fourth quarter. McCowan, a 6-foot-7 sophomore center who entered the game averaging just over eight points per game, made 9 of 10 field goals in the final 10 minutes. She scored 11 points in the first 2:33 of the fourth quarter to turn a two-point deficit into a seven-point lead for the second-seeded Bulldogs (32-4).



Plum scored 29 points and Chantel Osahor added 17 points and 11 rebounds in their final games for third-seeded Washington, (29-6) which reached the Final Four last season.



Mississippi State led 38-29 at halftime. Plum exploded for 10 points in the third quarter, and the defense picked up to help Washington take a 50-48 lead into the fourth quarter before McCowan took over.

