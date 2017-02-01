KING
Huskies blow lead, lose to USC 82-74

Associated Press , KING 10:26 PM. PST February 01, 2017

SEATTLE (AP) - Bennie Boatwright scored 23 points in his first game in more than two months, De'Anthony Melton added 16 points and Southern California rallied in the second half for an 82-74 win over Washington on Wednesday night.

Playing for the first time since suffering a knee injury on Nov. 30, Boatwright came off the bench to spark USC's rally from a 10-point halftime deficit. Boatwright made 7 of 10 shots, including a pair of 3-pointers. He also had four assists and played just 21 minutes.

Melton added seven rebounds, six assists, and six steals, and the Trojans (19-4, 6-4 Pac-12) shot 68 percent in the second half, winning their third straight and avoiding a lull after last week's win over rival UCLA.

Markelle Fultz led Washington (9-13, 2-8) with 20 points, but the Huskies lost their fourth straight.

