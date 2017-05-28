Huskies beat Utah 2-1, advance to Women's College World Series

UW-Huskies-Logo-1 (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE— Washington (48-12) punched its ticket to the Women’s College World Series with a 2-1 victory over Utah on Sunday at Husky Softball Stadium.



Taran Alvelo (32-7) earned the win, striking out three batters in the Huskies’ final game on Montlake.



Washington had three hits on the night, two from Kirstyn Thomas and one from Ali Aguilar.



The Huskies will face Oregon (52-6) on Thursday in Oklahoma City.

