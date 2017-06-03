Huskies beat UCLA 1-0, advances to WCWS semifinals

UW-Huskies-Logo-1 (Photo: KING)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Ali Aguilar homered in the sixth inning and Taran Alvelo threw a two-hitter in Washington's 1-0 victory over UCLA on Saturday night in a Women's College World Series elimination game.



Alvelo (34-8) struck out seven. Washington (50-13) will play No. 1 seed Florida on Sunday, and will have to beat the Gators twice to reach the championship series.



UCLA freshman Rachel Garcia (23-9) gave up just five hits and one walk and struck out seven.



UCLA played the game without assistant coach Lisa Fernandez. The three-time USA Olympic gold medalist pitcher was suspended two games for bumping into the home plate umpire while arguing a no-call during the Bruins' win over Texas A&M earlier in the day. She sat in the stands during the game against Washington, occasionally posing with fans and signing autographs.

Ali Aguilar's home run in the 6th was the difference in @UWSoftball's 1-0 victory over UCLA! #WCWS pic.twitter.com/BGAdFWW5zS — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 4, 2017

