Humphrey paces late run, Stanford beats Washington 76-69

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) - Michael Humphrey scored eight of his 18 points in the final 3:36 to help Stanford avoid a second-half collapse and beat Washington 76-69 on Saturday night.



The Cardinal (10-8, 2-4 Pac-12) scored 11 straight and closed the game on a 13-6 run. The Huskies (8-9, 1-4) rallied from a 45-24 deficit to tie it at 63 on David Crisp's 3-pointer with 4:15 left.



Crisp finished with 10 points and Markelle Fultz scored 24 of his 33 points in the second half for the Huskies. Fultz was 10 of 17 in the half as he reached his third 30-point game of his career and the first since scoring a season-best 35 against Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 17.



Fultz made a pair of free throws with 12:26 remaining to play to pull the Huskies within 51-43 of Stanford. A little more than a minute later, a Fultz steal and ensuing layup made it 54-49, forcing a Cardinal timeout.



Marcus Allen scored a season-high 15 points and Humphrey grabbed 10 rebounds for Stanford, which played the final 25 minutes without leading scorer Reid Travis. Robert Cartwright and Dorian Pickens each added 13 points.



Washington made 9 of 18 shots coming out of the intermission while the Cardinal missed 11 of 13 to open the second half.



Stanford made seven straight shots during a 17-4 run that put the Cardinal ahead by 15 in the final four minutes of the first half.



The Cardinal made 16 of their first 25 shots and finished 60 percent for the half. The Huskies' 24 first-half points were their second fewest in a half this season.

