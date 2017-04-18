KING
Garfield's Nowell sticking to commitment to UW

Garfield's Jaylen Nowell reaffirmed his commitment to the Huskies today. Here's some of his basketball highlights from the 2016-17 season.

Joel Knip , KING 5:57 PM. PDT April 18, 2017

Garfield's Jaylen Nowell announces he's keeping his commitment to the University of Washington and will attend there this fall.

Nowell made the announcement on social media.

He's the only Lorenzo Romar recruit to stick with the Huskies, after Romar was fired.

New head coach Mike Hopkins responded on Twitter about the happy news.

Nowell's latest decision to stick with the Huskies came down to three schools, UW, Cal, & Arizona.

The 6-foot-5 guard joins West Seattle's Nate Pryor and O'Dea's Michael Carter III as current signees for Hopkins in 2017.

