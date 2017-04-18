Garfield's Nowell sticking to commitment to UW

Garfield's Jaylen Nowell goes up for a shot in the key during the 2015 Metro title game against Rainier Beach. (Photo: Pete Treperinas / KING)

Garfield's Jaylen Nowell announces he's keeping his commitment to the University of Washington and will attend there this fall.

Nowell made the announcement on social media.

To all UW fans.. pic.twitter.com/gHQjIb6sQT — Jaylen Nowell (@Goddsballer) April 18, 2017

He's the only Lorenzo Romar recruit to stick with the Huskies, after Romar was fired.

New head coach Mike Hopkins responded on Twitter about the happy news.

Nowell's latest decision to stick with the Huskies came down to three schools, UW, Cal, & Arizona.

The 6-foot-5 guard joins West Seattle's Nate Pryor and O'Dea's Michael Carter III as current signees for Hopkins in 2017.

