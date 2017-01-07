Fultz leads Washington past Oregon State 87-61

SEATTLE (AP) - Freshman standout Markelle Fultz had 20 points and Matisse Thybulle added 17 as Washington rolled past Oregon State 87-61 on Saturday afternoon in a matchup of teams in search of their first Pac-12 conference victory.
Washington (8-7, 1-2) led 43-28 at the half, then opened the second half with a 13-2 run. The Huskies pushed the lead to 56-30 with 15:01 left on a dunk by Fultz, who had nine points during the spurt, as the Beavers missed six of their first seven shots after the break.
Fultz entered as the second-leading freshman scorer in the nation at 22.3 points per game, trailing only Kentucky's Malik Monk (22.6).
Oregon State (4-13, 0-4) was without leading scorer Tres Tinkle, who was injured Nov. 25, and has lost 9 of its last 10.
Drew Eubanks and JaQuori McLaughlin each had 19 points for the Beavers.
