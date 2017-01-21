Jan 21, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Huskies forward Matisse Thybulle (4) attempts to shoot the ball between Utah forward Tyler Rawson (21) and guard Lorenzo Bonam (15) at Hec Ed Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jennifer Buchanan, Jennifer Buchanan)

SEATTLE (AP) - Devon Daniels darted through Washington's defense for a career-high 24 points, Lorenzo Bonam also had a career-high 24 points and Utah pulled away for a 94-72 win over the Huskies Saturday night.



Daniels continued his strong freshman season by dribbling around and through the Huskies, getting to the rim with ease and finishing his chances. Daniels was 10-of-13 shooting, topping his previous high of 19 in the Runnin' Utes loss at Xavier last month.



Bonam took over for stretches of the second half, surpassing his previous career-best of 21 points set earlier this season against UC Riverside. Bonam made 10 of 12 shots as Utah (14-5, 5-2 Pac-12) shot 68 percent in the first half and 60 percent for the game.



Markelle Fultz led Washington (9-10, 2-5) with 30 points, but the Huskies lost for the third time in four games.

