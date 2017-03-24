Coaches' connection complicates UW/Mississippi State matchup

University of Washington head women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors (left) and Mississippi State head women's basketball coach Vic Schaefer. Photos: Brian Spurlock and Logan Bowles / USA TODAY Sports.

After two blowout wins in their first two games of the NCAA Tournament, the 3rd-seeded University of Washington women’s basketball team faces a tougher test Friday in the Sweet 16.

Their opponent? No. 2 seed Mississippi State.

Even though the two schools have never met, the Bulldogs are very familiar with the Huskies, thanks to two coaches who go back nearly two decades.

Mississippi State’s Vic Schaefer and UW’s Mike Neighbors go all the way back to 1999, when they were assistants together at Arkansas.

“I’ve known him a long time,” said Schaefer. “We’re dear friends. He’s probably one of the four or five coaches I’ve got on speed dial if I need to call and bounce things off…Mike Neighbors is one of the great, bright coaches in our industry, and he’s young – 10 years younger than me.”

Their bond strengthened this summer when Schaefer let Neighbors study his program in Starkville for three straight days.

“He came down and spent time with me in the fall here with our program,” said Schaefer. “We played a lot of golf together…we always do, whenever we’re together. I just have so much respect for him and his staff.”

But now, one friend will eliminate the other on the road to the Final Four. And even without a shared history, Schaefer knows priority No. 1 tonight is stop No. 10, Kelsey Plum.

“She’s the all-time leading scorer in the history of the game,” Schaefer said. “She’s just so multi-dimensional, and so hard to prepare for.”

So are the Bulldogs. Schaefer inserted four new starters before the tournament after a late-season swoon, and it worked.

His daughter, Blaire, a junior guard, was one of the new starters. She scored 39 points in the two victories for the Bulldogs, despite averaging just four points per game in the regular season.

But all of a sudden, the scouting report that UW might have pored over is basically useless.

Veteran ESPN announcer Pam Ward has the call Friday night in Oklahoma City.

“Vic Schaefer, their head coach, is sort of a master of coaching defense, so it should be interesting to see how he schemes to shut down Kelsey Plum and Chantel Osahor,” Ward said.

“I have never seen a player like Chantel Osahor,” Ward added. “Somebody that size, who can pass like she does, who can shoot like she does, and can rebound. We looked back in our stats department at ESPN. Has there ever been a player who put up her numbers (15 ppg, 15 rpg, 4 apg)? And the answer is no. So I think literally we’re looking at a player we’ve never seen before.”

As for the All-American Plum? Ward calls her “the best player in the country right now. She’s the national player of the year, and she should be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft.”

But first things first for Plum, Osahor, and Coach Neighbors. They have a date with a familiar foe on the potential road to a Final Four.

If they beat Mississippi State, the Huskies will advance to the Elite Eight.

That game is Sunday at noon Pacific. A win there, and UW will reach the Final Four for the second year in a row, something that’s never been accomplished in school history.

