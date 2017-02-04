KING
Brilliant Ball leads No. 11 UCLA past Huskies 107-66

Associated Press , KING 9:58 PM. PST February 04, 2017

SEATTLE (AP) - Lonzo Ball dazzled in a showdown of standout freshmen, finishing with 22 points, Bryce Alford added 21 points and No. 11 UCLA routed Washington 107-66 on Saturday night.

The expected faceoff between Ball and Washington's Markelle Fultz - two of the best freshmen in the country and expected to be among the top picks in the NBA draft - never materialized in the way the sellout crowd hoped. While each had flashes of brilliance, Ball clearly had the better performance.


Ball finished with six rebounds, five assists and hit 7 of 12 shots, an impressive outing with 21 NBA scouts in attendance.

The difference for UCLA (21-3, 8-3 Pac-12) was the other pieces around Ball. T.J. Leaf added 20 points, and Aaron Holiday scored 18.

Fultz led Washington (9-14, 2-9) with 25 points, but got little help.

 

