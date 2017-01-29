Balanced No. 7 Wildcats beat Huskies, stay perfect in Pac-12

Jan 29, 2017; Tucson, AZ, USA; Washington Huskies guard Markelle Fultz (20) reacts to a call during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Arizona won 77-66. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Casey Sapio, Casey Sapio)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Kadeem Allen scored 14 points to lead five Arizona players in double figures and the No. 7 Wildcats wore down Washington 77-66 on Sunday to stay alone at the top of the Pac-12 standings.



The Wildcats (20-2, 9-0 Pac-12) won their 14th straight overall and 18th in a row at home.



Kobi Simmons added 13 points, and Allonzo Trier, Dusan Ristic and Lauri Markkanen had 12 apiece.



Freshman sensation Markelle Fultz scored 16 points for Washington (9-12, 2-7) but on 8-of-23 shooting. He was 0 for 4 on 3-pointers and missed all four of his free throws.



Washington led virtually entire first half before Arizona's offense finally got moving and pulled away in the second.

