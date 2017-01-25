Arizona State holds off Fultz, Washington 86-75

Jan 25, 2017; Tempe, AZ, USA; Huskies guard Markelle Fultz (20) goes up for a layup over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Torian Graham (4) during the second half. The Sun Devils won 86-75. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Shannon Evans II scored 25 points and Tra Holder tallied 21 of his 23 points in the second half, leading Arizona State to an 86-75 win over Washington Wednesday night in a battle of two teams in the lower half of the Pac-12 standings.



Arizona State (10-11, 3-5 Pac-12) ended a four-game losing streak while Washington (9-11, 2-6) lost its fourth in the last five.



The Sun Devils had to hold on after the Huskies trimmed a 15-point deficit early in the second half to three, 50-47 with 12:17 to play. But Washington got no closer, as Holder drilled three straight 3s to extend the lead to 69-54 with 6:10 left.



Markelle Fultz, the Pac-12's leading scorer at 23.4 points per game, found a rhythm late in the second half and finished with 28 points. He added eight rebounds and nine assists and made 11 of 23 shots, scoring 20 points in the second half. He was averaging 33.7 points over his previous three games.

