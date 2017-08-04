2 UW rowers charged with disclosing intimate images

Two members of the University Washington rowing team have been charged with disclosing intimate images.

According to court documents, Tyler J. Minney and John C. Young have been summoned by the court, and the state has requested that they have no contact with their alleged victims.

The two were suspended indefinitely from the UW rowing program back in May pending the investigation, according to Jennifer Cohen, University of Washington director of athletics.

During their investigation, University of Washington police said three victims came forward, but only two of the victims are referenced in the prosecutor's formal charges.

A 19-year-old woman told police she found out that the two rowers were circulating a sexually explicit video of her and the two men that was taken on December 10, 2016.

The woman said she went to a room in McMahon Hall on December 10 to hang out with Minney. She said when she arrived, Young was also in the room.

She told police she was intoxicated when she arrived at McMahon Hall, and she remembers laying on the bed next to Minney. However, she said she blacked out and doesn’t remember anything after that.

When the woman woke up in the morning, she asked Young what had happened, and he said, “I don’t know,” according to court documents.

Later when the woman asked the two men if anything had happened between the three of them that night, the men denied it, according to documents.

After learning about the circulating video, the woman went to UW’s Title IX Office to file a sexual assault report on April 10.

During the investigation, police say a text message was recovered from Minney's phone on February 24 asking Young, "Can you send me the video of [victim's name]?"

The video was not recovered by police but the woman reported multiple people on the crew team having seen it.

A separate victim told police that on or about October 8, 2016, she was with Minney in McMahon Hall at UW. She said she was very intoxicated and remembered having sex with him, but then she blacked out.

She later learned that a photograph of her taken by Minney was circulating. She said she did not consent to the photo being taken and had no memory of it.

The woman said she later confronted Minney about the photo and he admitted to taking it and sending it to a friend.

During the investigation, police say a text message was recovered from Minney's phone apologizing for taking the photo and admitting to sending it to a friend.

Police said they recovered what appears to be the photo in question on Young's iCloud account.

A third victims contacted police on May 5 claiming that she was sexually assaulted by Minney in December 2016 in McMahon Hall.

She said her and Minney were drinking together when she blacked out. When she came to, her and Minney were having sex. She said she quickly blacked out again.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly described the charges against the two UW students. This version has been updated.

