Mathews leads No. 1 Gonzaga over Santa Clara 90-55

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Jordan Mathews scored 16 points, Josh Perkins had 15 and No. 1 Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 90-55 on Saturday night, extending the nation's longest winning streak to 24 games.



Zach Collins added 14 points and eight rebounds in Gonzaga's first-ever home game as the nation's top-ranked team. While several Top 25 teams stumbled throughout the day, the Zags (24-0, 12-0 West Coast) shot 60 percent from the field and were in control almost right from the start.



KJ Feagin scored 18 points and Jared Brownridge had 13 for Santa Clara (13-12, 7-5) which lost at home to Gonzaga by 31 points in mid-January. They have lost 14 consecutive games to Gonzaga.

