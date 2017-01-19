Karnowski leads No. 4 Gonzaga past Santa Clara 88-57

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Przemek Karnowski scored 19 points on just seven shots from the field and No. 4 Gonzaga remained the only undefeated team in Division I with an 88-57 victory over Santa Clara on Thursday night.
Karnowski made six shots against the undersized Broncos and added seven more points from the line to help the Bulldogs (18-0, 6-0 West Coast Conference) extend the best start in school history with another lopsided win.
Zach Collins had 16 points and Nigel Williams-Goss added 11 points and 10 rebounds in Gonzaga's 11th straight double-digit win.
Jared Brownridge scored 23 points to lead the Broncos (10-10, 4-3) but got little help from his teammates as Santa Clara dropped its 13th straight to Gonzaga and 37th in the past 39 meetings.
