Gonzaga up to No. 3 in AP basketball poll

Jan 21, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Przemek Karnowski (24) goes up for a shot against Portland Pilots center Ray Barreno (32) during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

Gonzaga moved up to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

Villanova and Kansas remain in the top two spots.



The Wildcats (19-1) beat Seton Hall and Providence last week and received 35 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday. This is the seventh week on top this season for Villanova.



Kansas (18-1) was No. 1 on 28 ballots. Gonzaga (19-0), the last unbeaten team in Division I, got the other two first-place votes and moved up one spot to third, the Zag's highest ranking of the season.



Kentucky and Baylor both moved up one place to fourth and fifth, while Florida State jumped from 10th to sixth.



Arizona had the week's biggest jump, going from 14th to No. 7 with its win at UCLA on Saturday. The loss knocked the Bruins from third to No. 8.



North Carolina and Oregon rounded out the Top Ten.



The teams tied for seventh last week had the worst drops. West Virginia fell 11 spots while Creighton dropped nine.



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.