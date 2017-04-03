Bill Schauble played basketball for Gonzaga betweeen 1946 and 1950. (Credit: KING)

Some of the thousands of Gonzaga Bulldogs fans have been waiting longer than others for Monday night when the men's basketball team will face North Carolina for the national championship.

One of them is Bill Schauble who played for the Zags from 1946-1940. He played in a time when they took trains to basketball games, and he’s watched the program progress ever since. He’s very excited about this GU squad.

“They have a wonderful team. They play as a team. They play with team concept, rather than individuals,” Bill said of this year's team.

Schauble, 90, knows Monday will only mean good things for the university as it moves forward. He’s confident that the exposure that will come from the national title game will only help with academics as well.

Bill’s wife Colleen said watching the Bulldogs is a family event for them. They are parents to several kids, and all of them are GU fans. They have their fingers crossed for a great outcome on Monday.

“It’s very exciting to know we finally made it. All these years we got the sweet sixteen, the elite eight, and finally the final four and now we’re right at the top,” Colleen said. “I know that all our hearts, and our hopes, are going to be right with them, inside of each one of them, and I know they’re going to be playing their best, and if they win or lose, we’re proud of them no matter what.”

She said even though it’s taken since the 40s to get to this point, it is well worth the wait.

“Sometimes the Lord works in his own way, and we have to wait, so we’ve been waiting, and I think he answered our prayer,” Colleen said with a smile.

Tipoff is set for 6:20 p.m. pacific time Monday in Glendale, Ariz.

© 2017 KING-TV