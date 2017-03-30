Final Four ticket prices may go down, though demand is higher than last year

Sky 12 shows University of Phoenix Stadium, home of the Final Four NCAA Men's Basketball. (Photo: 12 News)

It may be worth it to buy your Final Four tickets at the last minute. Experts say ticket prices for the NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four may go down through tip off.

Now that South Carolina, Gonzaga, Oregon and North Carolina fans have their tickets secured to make the trip to Glendale, ticket prices may dip, according to ticket app Gametime.

Ticket demand for these matchups in Glendale is higher this year than it was last year for Final Four in Houston, according to ticket site SeatGeek.

Semifinal tickets are currently starting at about $275, Gametime says. Championship tickets were available for as low as $50 last year on the day of the game, according to SeatGeek.

Since Sunday, the highest percentage of people shopping for tickets have been Arizonans.

All tickets are sold out from the original venue, and may only be found on resale markets. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich warns sports fans to stay vigilant for scams.

Here are some tips for identifying legitimate tickets:

• Do not pay for tickets with cash, wire transfer, or pre-paid money transfer. Use a credit card.

• Be wary of eBay, Craigslist, OfferUp or other person to person offers.

• If a price seems too good to be true, it probably is. Check several sites for reference.

