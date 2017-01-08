Cal fires coach Dykes after 4 seasons, 1 bowl appearance

Nov 12, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Sonny Dykes looks on against the Washington State Cougars during the first half at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) - California has fired coach Sonny Dykes in a surprise after four seasons that produced just one bowl appearance.



Dykes left Louisiana Tech to take over the struggling Cal program in 2013, but could never get the Bears turned around. They went 8-5 in 2015, but then slid back to 5-7 this season.



Athletic director Mike Williams confirmed Sunday's move, first reported by Fox Sports, saying it was "an extremely difficult decision."



He says in a statement: "Primarily, we want what's best for our student-athletes and have a head coach in place who is fully committed to our program and our university."



Dykes and the administration seemed to be at odds after that 2015 season during a prolonged negotiation of a contract extension. The deal was finally worked out and Dykes' deal was extended through the 2019 season.

