Best elevated to head football coach at Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) - Aaron Best has been promoted to head football coach at Eastern Washington.



Best had been the Eagles' offensive line coach. He will replace Beau Baldwin, who recently left to be the offensive coordinator at California.



Athletic director Bill Chaves made the announcement Saturday on Twitter, saying Best would be introduced on Monday.



Best has been an assistant coach at Eastern Washington since 2000.

