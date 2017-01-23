Balanced No. 3 Gonzaga defeats Portland 83-64

Photo by: William Mancebo/Getty Sports Images (Photo: William Mancebo, Custom)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Zach Collins had 13 points and No. 3 Gonzaga remained the nation's only undefeated Division I team with an 83-64 victory over Portland in a game Monday night that was rescheduled because of a winter storm earlier this month.



The Bulldogs have won 20 straight games, their longest streak since winning that many in the 2005-06 and 2003-04 seasons. Gonzaga is now 8-0 in West Coast Conference play.



Silas Melson and Jordan Mathews each added 12 points for the Zags, who led by as many as 33 points and had four players in double-digits.



Rashad Jackson and D'Marques Tyson had 15 points apiece for Portland, which won its first two games in conference but has lost six straight since then. The Pilots (9-11, 2-6 WCC) are playing their first season under former NBA player and coach Terry Porter.



The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 7, but a winter storm in Portland forced it to be postponed. Portland opened up extra seats and Gonzaga's fans outnumbered the home team's crowd.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.