Bothell quarterback/UW commit Jacob Sirmon named UA All-American for 2018

Bothell quarterback Jacob Sirmon announced yesterday afternoon that he was officially chosen to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in 2018.

Sirmon committed to the University of Washington as a sophomore, and will not be alone when he arrives on campus — his cousin, Jack Sirmon, a linebacker from Brentwood, Tennessee committed to UW in late December.

Sirmon had an impressive year for Bothell, leading them to the 4A state quarterfinals. He passed for 2,498 yards with only 2 interceptions.

Copyright 2016 KING