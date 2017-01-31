Blitz Top Performer of the Week: Davien Harris-Williams

Clover Park Boys Basketball: Davien Harris-Williams and Coach Mel Ninnis. (Photo: KING)

Clover Park star Davien Harris-Williams has found his stride this season. As a member of the varsity team his freshman year and a starter last year as a sophomore, his junior season has been his best yet. Averaging over 20 points a game this season, he has been an integral member of this Warrior’s offense.

While Harris-Williams has put up multiple 20+ point games, the one that stands out is his lights out performance against Eatonville in mid January. He posted 40 points in the game, 30 of which came from his ten 3-pointers. The game was close throughout, but the 75-67 win was secured by Harris-Williams’ contribution.

Harris-Williams is quick to share his success with his teammates. “I can’t do it without them [the team], we’re out there working everyday to be the best.” Ne1xt to his team, he attributes his success to his AAU coaches as well as Clover Park head coach, Mel Ninnis.

“Ninnis is a life coach, he teaches us how to succeed in life and in basketball…if we are representing Ninnis out there, then there are few games that we will lose.”

Ninnis, in his 23rd year as the Clover park head coach, is proud of the progress that Harris-Williams continues to make on and off the court. He [Harris-Williams] is a great student, keeps his grades up and works hard in the classroom. He knows it takes more than basketball talent to play at the next level, explained Coach Ninnis.

From Harris-Williams’ sophomore season to now, Ninnis notes that a strong leadership mentality has begun to develop. “He continues to excel on the court, as a player and as a leader, and that has been exciting to watch this season.”

Harris Williams’ mirrored the words of Coach Ninnis, emphasizing how important it is to him to be a well-rounded student athlete. “You have to have D1 talent, D1 grades, D1 personality, D1 commitment to everything you do to get to the next level.”

When asked about facing River Ridge this week, Harris-Williams was confident that his team was prepared. And prepared, they were — Clover Park defeated River Ridge 67-64 Tuesday evening, elevating them to a two-way tie for second place in the SPSL sound with none other than River Ridge. Wednesday evening, they went on to defeat Eatonville 59-52 as well.

The Warriors are now 9-4 in league play and 12-7. Their final regular season game is at Steilacoom on Friday night.

The SPSL crossover tournament will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31st at Clover Park High School, and the SPSL championships take place on February 4th at Franklin Pierce High School.

Copyright 2016 KING