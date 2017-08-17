KING
Close
Weather Alert Fire Weather Watch
Close

BIG3 Playoffs come to Seattle this weekend

KING 4:51 PM. PDT August 17, 2017

The BIG3 Playoffs are coming to Seattle on Sunday.

Over 40 of basketball’s most popular players – including Allen Iverson, Rashard Lewis and Gary Payton – will battle for the title of 2017 BIG3 Champions.

The games in Seattle will be the first round of the playoffs. The top four teams will compete to make the championship game in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.

The new 3-on-3 halfcourt basketball league was founded by rapper and actor Ice Cube.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories