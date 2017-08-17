BIG3 Playoffs come to Seattle this weekend

The BIG3 Playoffs are coming to Seattle on Sunday.

Over 40 of basketball’s most popular players – including Allen Iverson, Rashard Lewis and Gary Payton – will battle for the title of 2017 BIG3 Champions.

The games in Seattle will be the first round of the playoffs. The top four teams will compete to make the championship game in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.

The new 3-on-3 halfcourt basketball league was founded by rapper and actor Ice Cube.

