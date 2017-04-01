Best tweets after Gonzaga's Final Four win

Apr 1, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs fans cheer during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- For the first time in school history, Gonzaga will head to the NCAA Championship. After the 77-73 win over South Carolina, Zag fans could not be more excited. Here are some of the best social moments after the big win:

Fans were nothing but ready for Monday.

The game was a nail biter, but it was all worth it in the end.

That was the most stressful thing to watch, but we made it through. #UnitedWeZag #NationalChampionship #Zagup 💙❤️ — liv :) (@livi7203) April 2, 2017

Some fans had to pinch themselves after the historic win. We promise this is not an April Fools joke.

I'm just waiting for someone to say April Fools about the Zags being in the national championship. This is unreal #UnitedWeZag — Mark Nuttelman (@markymark1723) April 2, 2017

And could Mark Few be more excited? Thanks Sports Illustrated for capturing this special post-game moment.

🚨 MARK FEW HANDSTAND 🚨 pic.twitter.com/86cFk1tP1V — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 2, 2017

Looks like Zach Collins and One-Eyed Shem pulled it off.

Zach Collins and One-Eyed Shem will not let us lose this game. #UnitedWeZag — Keith Ybanez (@slipperyky) April 1, 2017

Just minutes after the game fans could not contain themselves and rightfully so.

Fans go crazy after the Zags' big win #GoZags. pic.twitter.com/KSDGFroaDa — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) April 2, 2017

We think it is safe to say this moment was long awaited by the fans, the team, and the coaches. Now that it is here, there is no way to contain the hype.

Safe to say Mark Few and Gonzaga are HYPED! pic.twitter.com/6DiU80d6bN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 2, 2017

Take in this moment. Zags, you are making history.

#UnitedWeZag is going to the #NationalChampionship for the 1st time in team history! — Miguel Sanchez (@SanchezML94) April 2, 2017

Be sure to tweet using #UnitedWeZag to show your support and have the chance to be featured.

Showcasing your #Zags tweets all day, so send me your well wishes for the team, or use #UnitedWeZag & i'll give you your shine.😏 — Tony Black (@KREMTony) April 1, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV