Best tweets after Gonzaga's Final Four win

Kourtni Jefson , KREM 6:35 PM. PDT April 01, 2017

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- For the first time in school history, Gonzaga will head to the NCAA Championship. After the 77-73 win over South Carolina, Zag fans could not be more excited. Here are some of the best social moments after the big win:

Fans were nothing but ready for Monday.

The game was a nail biter, but it was all worth it in the end.

Some fans had to pinch themselves after the historic win. We promise this is not an April Fools joke. 

And could Mark Few be more excited? Thanks Sports Illustrated for capturing this special post-game moment.

Looks like Zach Collins and One-Eyed Shem pulled it off.

Just minutes after the game fans could not contain themselves and rightfully so.

We think it is safe to say this moment was long awaited by the fans, the team, and the coaches. Now that it is here, there is no way to contain the hype.

Take in this moment. Zags, you are making history. 

Be sure to tweet using #UnitedWeZag to show your support and have the chance to be featured. 

 

 

