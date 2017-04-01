Best Final Four game day tweets

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Saturday morning was like waking up on Christmas for Zag fans. Here is what they had to say about one of the most exciting moments in Zag history:
Although it was posted on Friday, Zag fans continued to retweet players expressing their gratitude for all of the support.
@terriport Thank you for all the support! This is for all Zags!#UnitedWeZag#FinalFourpic.twitter.com/jo1O0WLK1U— Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) April 1, 2017
KREM 2's Evan Closky was nervous to break tradition on such an important day. #Superstitious
All my #Zags...where you at?! Gameday! I can't mess with tradition, have to post again.@ZagKennelClub @FinalFour @ZagMBB pic.twitter.com/tKPcWDOtEG— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) April 1, 2017
Some fans used this gem to show a little 'Karnowski spirit.'
#UnitedWeZag pic.twitter.com/b6zAQ6rc5u— Lanny Foster (@LannyForealster) April 1, 2017
Others were ready to shout louder than ever during the matchup.
I chanted my first G-O-N-Z-A-G-A nearly 12 years ago. Today, I'm going to say it louder & prouder than I ever have before. ❤💙#UnitedWeZag pic.twitter.com/1UgCMzxmMQ— Becca Watters (@beccawatters) April 1, 2017
Be sure to use #UnitedWeZag to show your support for the team and have a chance to be featured .
Showcasing your #Zags tweets all day, so send me your well wishes for the team, or use #UnitedWeZag & i'll give you your shine.😏— Tony Black (@KREMTony) April 1, 2017
