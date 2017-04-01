KING
Best Final Four game day tweets

Kourtni Jefson , KREM 10:42 AM. PDT April 01, 2017

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Saturday morning was like waking up on Christmas for Zag fans. Here is what they had to say about one of the most exciting moments in Zag history:

Although it was posted on Friday, Zag fans continued to retweet players expressing their gratitude for all of the support. 

KREM 2's Evan Closky was nervous to break tradition on such an important day. #Superstitious

Some fans used this gem to show a little 'Karnowski spirit.'

Others were ready to shout louder than ever during the matchup.

Be sure to use #UnitedWeZag to show your support for the team and have a chance to be featured .

