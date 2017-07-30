Beltre doubles for 3,000th hit, 31st player in the club

Jul 30, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Adrian Jr. and Canila and Cassandra run into the arms of their father Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre (29) after he collected his 3,000th major league hit. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the first player from the Dominican Republic to reach the milestone and 31st major leaguer overall.



The 38-year-old Texas Rangers third baseman made history with his double down the left-field line on a 3-0 pitch in the fourth inning Sunday against Baltimore lefty Wade Miley. Beltre struck out swinging in his first at-bat of the game.



Beltre is in his 20th big league season. He hit the mark only minutes after former Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez finished his induction speech at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Barring unusual circumstances, getting 3,000 hits has traditionally been a ticket to the Hall.

Congratulations Adrian Beltre! He becomes the first Dominican born player to reach 3,000 hits 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/Lw9vCeLjhU — MLB Roundup (@MLB_Roundup) July 30, 2017



The only other current active player in the 3,000-hit club is Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, who began the day tied with Hall of Fame player Craig Biggio for 22nd all-time at 3,060.

Beltre played for Seattle between 2005-2009. He collected 751 hits with the Mariners.

The last three players to achieve 3,000 hits were former Mariners. That list includes Beltre, Ichiro, and Alex Rodriguez.

© 2017 KING-TV