From 1998 to 2003 Jim Parque pitched in the majors for the White Sox and Rays. For the past 14 years he's lived in the Northwest. During that time Parque and his wife have run a baseball training facility in Kent called Big League Edge. Now Parque is hoping a device he helped invent will give baseball players an edge. King 5's Chris Egan has the story.

© 2017 KING-TV