Back this season? Seahawks RB Chris Carson to have ankle surgery Tuesday

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson leaves the game during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at CenturyLink Field. Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steven Bisig, Steven Bisig)

The Seattle Seahawks ran over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night 46-18. The victory wasn’t without its costs, however, as rookie running back Chris Carson sustained a leg injury in the fourth quarter and has been placed on the injured reserve.

Carson will undergo ankle surgery on Tuesday.

“Chris is going to get operated on tomorrow,” coach Pete Carroll said during his Monday afternoon press conference. “It’s the surgery that applies to a really serious high ankle sprain. And he does have a little fracture, but that’s not the issue. So he’ll be kind of be similar to what Thomas [Rawls] had awhile back.”

Sending our best to Chris Carson, who injured his leg and was carted off the field. #LoveOurBrothers pic.twitter.com/rLFYSSqutY — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 2, 2017

Carson had a remarkable preseason before earning the nod as the starting running back early in the year. Carson rushed for 208 yards, logged seven receptions for 59 yards and recorded two touchdowns through three regular-season games.

Carroll said Carson has an “outside chance” to return this season.

Running back Thomas Rawls is expected to get the bulk of the carries when the Seahawks head to Los Angeles to play the Rams Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

