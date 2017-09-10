5 key takeaways from the Seahawks Week 1 loss to the Packers

The Seattle Seahawks fell to the Green Bay Packers 17-9 in the regular season opener at Lambeau Field.
Here are five key takeaways from Sunday’s game.
Time of possession was the tale of the game as the Seahawks managed only 20:47 minutes to the Packers' 39:13. Seattle's defense was gassed.— The Seahawks Wire (@TheSeahawksWire) September 11, 2017
The Seahawks managed only 12 first downs to the Packers' 26. Seattle only logged 48 total offensive plays for 225 net yards on the day.— The Seahawks Wire (@TheSeahawksWire) September 11, 2017
Seattle opted for a committee-style run game but QB Russell Wilson finished as the team's leading rusher with two carries for 40 yards.— The Seahawks Wire (@TheSeahawksWire) September 11, 2017
Kicker Blair Walsh went a perfect three for three for Seattle's only points of the game in his Seahawks regular season debut.— The Seahawks Wire (@TheSeahawksWire) September 11, 2017
Rookie Shaq Griffin shined Sunday afternoon, carrying a heavier load than expected following cornerback Jeremy Lane's ejection.— The Seahawks Wire (@TheSeahawksWire) September 11, 2017
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs