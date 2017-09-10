5 key takeaways from the Seahawks Week 1 loss to the Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) tries to break a tackle by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) after making a ctach in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Benny Sieu, Benny Sieu)

The Seattle Seahawks fell to the Green Bay Packers 17-9 in the regular season opener at Lambeau Field.

Here are five key takeaways from Sunday’s game.

Time of possession was the tale of the game as the Seahawks managed only 20:47 minutes to the Packers' 39:13. Seattle's defense was gassed. — The Seahawks Wire (@TheSeahawksWire) September 11, 2017

The Seahawks managed only 12 first downs to the Packers' 26. Seattle only logged 48 total offensive plays for 225 net yards on the day. — The Seahawks Wire (@TheSeahawksWire) September 11, 2017

Seattle opted for a committee-style run game but QB Russell Wilson finished as the team's leading rusher with two carries for 40 yards. — The Seahawks Wire (@TheSeahawksWire) September 11, 2017

Kicker Blair Walsh went a perfect three for three for Seattle's only points of the game in his Seahawks regular season debut. — The Seahawks Wire (@TheSeahawksWire) September 11, 2017

Rookie Shaq Griffin shined Sunday afternoon, carrying a heavier load than expected following cornerback Jeremy Lane's ejection. — The Seahawks Wire (@TheSeahawksWire) September 11, 2017

