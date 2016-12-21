Pregnant Ariz. server gets $900 tip from generous couple

A Pita Jungle employee who was nine months pregnant, received a $900 tip. (Photo: Sarah Clark)

PHOENIX - The holiday spirit is alive in the desert.

Sarah Clark, a server from the Pita Jungle at The Shops at Norterra, received a $900 tip recently from a couple who were looking for a way to pay it forward.

Clark's fiance is scheduled to have surgery Thursday and Clark is nine months pregnant, due to give birth any day now, so the money couldn't have come at a better time.

A Pita Jungle employee who was nine months pregnant, received a $900 tip. (Photo: Sarah Clark)

The tip was on a tab of $61.30, making it a 1,468 percent tip.

The note on the tip read, "This is God's money -- he gave it to us so we could give it to you. God Bless."

"I couldn't have asked for anything more right now," she said. "It's going to help with bills, with rent, with being able to stay home and spend some more time with my baby."

Check out 12 News at 10 to hear how it all happened.

Copyright 2016 KPNX