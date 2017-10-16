Getting to know Seattle mayoral candidate Jenny Durkan

WTIA guide says former U.S. attorney Jenny Durkan is strongest on tech issues. (GeekWire Photo / Monica Nickelsburg)

Seattle’s closely watched mayoral race pits former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan against urban planner and community activist Cary Moon.

By now, the candidates have appeared together at countless mayoral forums and debates, but we wanted to get to know the candidates in a different way.

Topics covered:

Campaign life routines

Professional background and why it matters

Reaction to Seattle Times reporting this weekend

Is Seattle unfriendly to business?

The new business tax proposal before council

Tackling homelessness—what’s working, what’s not?

Explaining the affordable housing crisis to an audience of ten—link to Ellie podcast

KeyArena, SODO, or both?

Give an example of a professional, leadership failure the candidates have learned from

KING 5, KUOW, GeekWire and Seattle CityClub will be hosting a televised mayoral debate next week on October 24, at the Starbucks Support Center, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. The debate will air live on KING 5, KONG, KUOW and live-streamed on GeekWire.

© 2017 KING-TV